BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Plans GBX 12.80 Dividend

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,500 ($19.60). 44,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,622. The stock has a market cap of $719.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,436.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,354.57. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 14.22 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

