BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Down 0.9%

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 338.02 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 339.50 ($4.44), approximately 116,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 321,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $598.99 million and a PE ratio of 24.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 339.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.50.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

