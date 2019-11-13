Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 389 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $14,000.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,531 shares in the company, valued at $990,840.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 15,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,259. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

