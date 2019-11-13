Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. 385,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,259. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $32,866.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $147,020. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

