Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 12.9%

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price was up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.92, approximately 759,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 528,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 309.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Blink Charging worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.