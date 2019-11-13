Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $189,207.26. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $294,364.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,638 shares of company stock worth $514,721. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BE opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $639.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 601.92% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.