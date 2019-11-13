BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INFO. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $70.28. 23,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

