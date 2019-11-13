Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $303,860,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $362.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.26. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.30.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

