Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.26. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.30.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.