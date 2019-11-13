Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,998 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 83.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,064,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe purchased 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

ABBV opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

