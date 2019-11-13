Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,411.81.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,297.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,322.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,182.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

