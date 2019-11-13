Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 816.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,876 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 19,589.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,506,000 after buying an additional 1,079,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after buying an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8,563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,560,000 after buying an additional 779,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

