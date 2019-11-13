Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. H2O AM LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 128,428 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $75.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

