Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,915,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,573,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,620 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $42,185.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,052.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

CTSH stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

