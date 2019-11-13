Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Trading Down 1.5%

Bonavista Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

About Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

