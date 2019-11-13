Boston Advisors LLC Buys 12,928 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 77.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 415.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $92,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,413.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $684,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400,938 shares of company stock valued at $46,128,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.