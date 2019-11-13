Boston Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,162 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $325,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

