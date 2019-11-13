Boston Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,403 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TER opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

