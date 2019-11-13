Boston Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Boot Barn worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

BOOT opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

