Boston Advisors LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.