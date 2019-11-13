Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

BYFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,779. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

