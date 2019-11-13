Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s rating score has declined by 17% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.22. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.