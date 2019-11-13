Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$74.64

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.64.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 549,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.30. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$42.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Ana Mihaljevic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.25, for a total transaction of C$138,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,469.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.