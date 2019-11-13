Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.19. 742,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,212. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.04. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 53,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $6,330,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $4,144,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

