Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

INF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $960.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $1,000.00 to $925.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $857.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $890.00 to $845.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.40.

INF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,907. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

In other Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. 5.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

