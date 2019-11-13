Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,213,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,809,000 after buying an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,818,000 after purchasing an additional 63,257 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.8% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 882,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.95.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,927,125.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,127.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $2,983,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,860,010.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,190 shares of company stock worth $19,043,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.51. 1,118,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,694. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

