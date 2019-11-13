Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Position Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 37,378 shares of company stock valued at $606,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

CADE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 735,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

