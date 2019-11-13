California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Aaron’s worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

NYSE AAN opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Aaron's Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

