California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 31,247 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of ViaSat worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at $2,020,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 1,626.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 386.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth about $2,313,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at $785,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey White sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $75,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,837,198. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.83. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

