California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of NCR worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 68.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR by 18.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NCR by 7.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,463,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after buying an additional 102,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on shares of NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

