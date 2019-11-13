California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $59,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,876.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

BWXT stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

