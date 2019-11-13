Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Releases Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 399,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,835. The company has a market cap of $181.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CALA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 2,396,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,295.05. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,598,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

