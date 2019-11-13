Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.55

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $7.70. Calix shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 4,835 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $426.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $173,755.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $58,479.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,838. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Calix by 1,033.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Calix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

