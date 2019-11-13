Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 25.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 585,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $4,640,636.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,031,330 shares of company stock worth $8,052,383. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Camping World has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $956.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

