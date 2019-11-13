Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of +25% to $1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +20% to $996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.87.

GOOS stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 15,000,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.13. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

