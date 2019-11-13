Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, approximately 585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

