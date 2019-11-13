Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Canon worth $40,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAJ. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 29.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 1,466.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 7,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,569. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Canon Inc has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

