Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGC opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 3.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

