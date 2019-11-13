Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Announces Earnings Results

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter.

CPHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Canterbury Park has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

