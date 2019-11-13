Capital Management Associates NY Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

