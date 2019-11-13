Capital One Financial Comments on Brigham Minerals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

NYSE MNRL opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

