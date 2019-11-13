Capital One Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLE. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

APLE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 403,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.