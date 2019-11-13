Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,875.84 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,988.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,899.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,091.27.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

