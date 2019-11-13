Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 7.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 211,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $308.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.80. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $309.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

