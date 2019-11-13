CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 36,016 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,884,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,624,184.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $1,338,354.56.

On Thursday, October 10th, Langley Steinert sold 78,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $2,295,717.76.

On Monday, October 7th, Langley Steinert sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 100,040 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $3,096,238.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 79,672 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $2,402,110.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $4,465,508.88.

On Friday, September 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $3,892,008.90.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $3,760,514.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CARG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $45,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 93.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after buying an additional 430,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

