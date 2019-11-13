Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.18% of Insperity worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 60.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,833,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Insperity by 205.9% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Insperity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, Director Tim Clifford acquired 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.35 per share, for a total transaction of $243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,445.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,082,982.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,087,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.