Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $135.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.14. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

