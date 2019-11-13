Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,575 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 65.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

