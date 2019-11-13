Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after buying an additional 564,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 478,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 233,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 188,991 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,343,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $387,816.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,502,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,466 shares of company stock worth $32,079,065 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $166.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

