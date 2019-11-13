Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 104,775 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,775 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 280,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $255,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $207,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 42.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

